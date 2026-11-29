The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it shot down a ballistic missile targeting the kingdom’s capital Riyadh.

“Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards Riyadh,” coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki writes on X.

Hours earlier, he said coalition forces had destroyed Houthi military targets used to conduct attacks in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, “as well as to threaten freedom of navigation in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.”

Yemen’s government forces withdrew from areas near the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait in the Red Sea in November, ceding territory to the Houthis who launched a sweeping offensive. The Saudi-led coalition intervened against the Houthis in 2015, after they seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa. The conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.