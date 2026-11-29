The Washington Post reports that Iran made use of Elon Musk’s Starlink system in its campaign against US forces.

Billionaire Musk found out about the developments during the first week of March, just after the war had started, the report says, citing two people familiar with the affair.

Starlink uses thousands of low-orbit satellites to provide mobile internet connection.

The same week, Musk found out that the US military was abusing the military version of Starlink, called Starshield, by using a plan intended only for ground forces to instead fly attack drones, rather than the aerial plan which costs five time as much, one of the sources said.

SpaceX, which operates Starlink, increased restrictions to prevent unapproved use of the network, including tighter oversight by resellers on their customers.

According to the report, earlier in the year Musk also took action after Ukraine asked him to prevent Russia from using Starlink to operate its attack drones.

However, disrupting the Starlink service in Iran carries the downside of impacting communications for dissidents, experts tell the newspaper.