Saudi Arabia says it downed a Houthi missile heading toward Riyadh
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it shot down a ballistic missile targeting the kingdom’s capital Riyadh.
“Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards Riyadh,” coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki writes on X.
Hours earlier, he said coalition forces had destroyed Houthi military targets used to conduct attacks in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, “as well as to threaten freedom of navigation in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.”
Yemen’s government forces withdrew from areas near the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait in the Red Sea in November, ceding territory to the Houthis who launched a sweeping offensive. The Saudi-led coalition intervened against the Houthis in 2015, after they seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa. The conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
Netanyahu said to demand to stay PM amid potential ‘security incident’ before rotation deal
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly added unstated conditions to his announcement tonight that he would agree to serve second in a rotation agreement with Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot.
According to the Ynet news site, Netanyahu is demanding to first stay prime minister for a undefined period of time to oversee a potential “security incident” in the near future with Iran.
Only after that would he reportedly allow the rotation agreement to go into effect. Ynet says Eisenkot has completely rejected any such condition.
Iran reportedly used Musk’s Starlink system in attacks on US forces
The Washington Post reports that Iran made use of Elon Musk’s Starlink system in its campaign against US forces.
Billionaire Musk found out about the developments during the first week of March, just after the war had started, the report says, citing two people familiar with the affair.
Starlink uses thousands of low-orbit satellites to provide mobile internet connection.
The same week, Musk found out that the US military was abusing the military version of Starlink, called Starshield, by using a plan intended only for ground forces to instead fly attack drones, rather than the aerial plan which costs five time as much, one of the sources said.
SpaceX, which operates Starlink, increased restrictions to prevent unapproved use of the network, including tighter oversight by resellers on their customers.
According to the report, earlier in the year Musk also took action after Ukraine asked him to prevent Russia from using Starlink to operate its attack drones.
However, disrupting the Starlink service in Iran carries the downside of impacting communications for dissidents, experts tell the newspaper.
Eisenkot and Liberman meet ahead of Yashar party chief’s sit-down with Netanyahu
Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot met tonight with Yisrael Beytenu party head Avigdor Liberman, Hebrew media outlets report.
Yashar and Yisrael Beytenu have already signed a coalition agreement.
Eisenkot is slated to meet tomorrow morning with Benjamin Netanyahu after the prime minister announced that he would agree to serve second in a rotation agreement as part of a unity government.
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