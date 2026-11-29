About one million jobs across Israel’s economy, led by high-tech positions, are at risk, as businesses increasingly embed artificial intelligence in their daily operations and demand for workers is expected to fall, according to a Labor Ministry report released on Sunday.

The study, “Tomorrow’s Work: How Generative AI is Reshaping Israel’s Labor Market,” was prepared for the ministry by Michael Debowy of the Taub Center for Social Policy Studies and Prof. Gil Epstein of Bar-Ilan University. It estimated that about a quarter of jobs in the economy are at risk of replacement by generative AI and identified the occupations where demand for workers is likely to fall. The findings were based on AI exposure indicators developed by OpenAI and Anthropic.

“The study maps occupations likely to disappear or change beyond recognition, as well as those expected to gain from the spread of AI, allowing the government to prepare for training programs and other measures to help workers adapt and integrate into the labor market of tomorrow,” said Labor Ministry deputy director general for Strategy and Policy Planning Ifat Citroen. “Our task is to ensure that this transition is gradual and accessible, and that everyone finds their place.”

Seven major occupational groups are expected to face a decline in demand for workers as generative AI becomes more widely used, with high-tech topping the list. About 60 percent, or 290,000 of the 476,000 jobs in high-tech professions, are exposed to the technology, including positions in software programming and information security, according to the study. The figures do not include employees in non-technical roles at high-tech companies.

Major layoffs in Israel’s vaunted tech industry in recent months have sparked fears that AI is curbing hiring and replacing jobs. Software companies are continuing to cut staff and reduce costs as they invest in AI tools and adapt their operations to the technology. Businesses in other sectors, including finance and insurance, are also reassessing their staffing needs as AI takes over some tasks previously performed by employees.

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The other six occupational groups facing declining demand are clerical and administrative work, including service center employees and bank clerks; accounting, auditing and finance, including bookkeepers and analysts; sales and commerce; management and organization, such as human resources managers and consultants; visual design, including graphic designers; and culture and education, including translators and writers.

The decline in the demand for jobs most exposed to AI is expected to lead to fewer employees and job vacancies, as well as slower wage growth, the researchers warned.

“Job losses, whether caused by falling demand (direct impact) or an increase in the supply of workers (indirect impact), are a major consequence and the main socioeconomic cost of introducing new technology into the labor market,” wrote Debowy and Epstein. “Even if the overall economic benefits outweigh the costs, displaced workers could face significant and lasting losses in both wages and employment.”

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The report also identified professions likely to benefit from AI adoption. As the technology helps businesses reduce costs and become more productive, demand is expected to grow in other parts of the economy, including science and engineering, as well as leisure and healthcare services, according to the study.

“As AI takes over more routine and execution-heavy tasks, the value employees bring is shifting,” said AI communications expert Omer Chen. “Organizations increasingly need people who can connect the dots, think strategically, understand customer needs, and see the bigger picture, without sacrificing depth and expertise.”

“AI can make individuals incredibly fast, but that doesn’t necessarily make organizations faster,” said Chen.

Within businesses, “getting people aligned, making decisions, and moving forward together remain significant challenges,” he added.

Debowy and Epstein emphasized that government support, including retraining programs, is needed to help displaced workers transition into new jobs, where demand is expected to rise.

They recommended a range of policy measures, including subsidizing vocational training, recognizing workers’ previous education and experience to shorten retraining programs, offering incentives to employers who train staff, and making information about job opportunities more accessible.

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“The AI revolution is changing Israel’s labor market, but alongside the threat, it presents a significant opportunity for growth and professional development,” said Labor Ministry Director General Rubi Shemesh. “We must identify the professions that are changing today, adapt our vocational training and retraining programs, and help workers transition into fields where new demand will emerge.”

“The real AI test will not only be how much it boosts productivity in the economy, but also how many workers manage to advance and benefit from it,” said Shemesh.