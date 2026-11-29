Coalition negotiations between Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism have ended after five hours, Hebrew media outlets report.

The sides have yet to reach an agreement, according to the reports. If UTJ supports Eisenkot’s push to form a government, it will be a break in the party’s longtime alliance with caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

UTJ chair Yaakov Asher was at the talks. In a statement reported by Ynet, Asher’s allies say, “Night has fallen, and with it have faded the spins and reports on agreements that have yet to be reached.”

Referring to efforts to enshrine military service exemptions for Haredi men, the statement adds, “We are making every effort to set the status of Torah students in order, in whatever government forms.”