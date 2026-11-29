IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir lamented in a meeting last week that the government was leaving the army to “fight this campaign alone” in its efforts to combat settler violence, Channel 12 reports.

“There’s no support from the political echelon,” he said at a meeting on Friday about the surge in settler violence in the West Bank. “They give many directives, but nothing happens on the ground. The IDF is fighting terror with high marks, but just isn’t able to deal with nationalist crime” from settlers.

The report comes shortly after Zamir was quoted as saying in the same meeting that the recent string of settler attacks in the West Bank is “developing characteristics of a breakdown in state governance.”

At the meeting, according to Channel 12, Brig. Genn. Kobi Heller, commander of the IDF Judea and Samaria Division, said that the military has identified a “stepping up” in the danger of settler attacks.

“Some of the rioters are acting as a coordinated group,” he is reported as saying, adding that the settler extremists have objects like rocks and tires at the ready in order to engage in clashes.