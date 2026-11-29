Under pressure from the White House, Israel’s security cabinet decides to allow the first deployment of the International Stabilization Force, a multinational peacekeeping force, into Gaza, an Israeli official says, stressing that the initial pilot’s sole mission is to disarm Hamas.

“Israel thanks President Trump for his work to strengthen Israel’s security and to create a positive future for the region, and the Board of Peace Council for its important efforts to bring the vision to fruition,” says the official, referring to the US-backed body meant to oversee postwar Gaza.

The board is set to meet US President Donald Trump in the White House tomorrow to give a “frank assessment” of where his Gaza peace plan stands, a board official tells The Times of Israel.

“Israel will continue to work together with the US and the Board of Peace on all matters related to Gaza,” the Israeli official pledges, stressing that “Hamas is violating the agreements. It is the sole obstacle to progress in Gaza, and continues to exploit the distress of the population in order to consolidate its rule.”

“No reconstruction in Gaza will begin before Hamas is disarmed and the entire Strip is demilitarized,” the official says, adding that Israel “is working to provide a response to the needs of the civilian population, including sanitation and preparations for winter.”

Human rights groups have criticized Israel for letting in too few supplies to help displaced Gazans cope with the season’s storms.

Netanyahu had already authorized the entry of the ISF into Gaza in July, in a gesture to the US ahead of a trip the premier made to Washington, according to a US official.

However, Netanyahu rescinded the approval in the weeks that followed, due to pressure from far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Orit Strock.