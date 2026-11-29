Spain’s conservative opposition People’s Party and the far-right Vox appear likely to secure a parliamentary majority in Sunday’s snap election, according to a voter survey released after polling stations closed on the Spanish mainland at 8 p.m. (9 p.m. Israel time).

The Sigma Dos survey for public broadcaster RTVE, based on 19,500 interviews conducted between November 13 and 28, projects the PP to win between 131 and 136 seats and Vox 44-48, for a combined range of 175 to 184 seats. They need 176 seats for a majority in the 350-seat lower house.

The Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a harsh critic of Israel, is forecast to win 119-124 seats, while the hard-left Broad Front is seen securing 10-11 seats.

Official results are expected to start coming in from 9 p.m. (10 p.m. Israel time), when polling stations close in the Canary Islands.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.