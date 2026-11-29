Four Iranians have been expelled from Bosnia at its intelligence agency’s request, national broadcaster BHRT reports, as Tehran says it is trying to “resolve a misunderstanding.”
Bosnia’s foreign ministry declared the four “personae non gratae,” at the request of the Intelligence-Security Agency (OSA), BHRT says, adding that it received confirmation that “the decision was made following security assessments.”
Neither the foreign ministry nor the OSA respond to AFP’s requests for comment.
According to BHRT, the OSA warned the ministry about “Iranian intelligence activities that could harm Bosnia’s security, international standing and development goals.”
The decision was reportedly made last week, with the four Iranians leaving Bosnia on November 25.
Asked about the expulsions, which reportedly involved three people with diplomatic status, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blames the atmosphere “the Americans have created in various countries.”
“Every day, a new claim emerges from a different country about the arrest or expulsion of diplomats, or an alleged cyberattack,” Iran’s state news agency IRNA quotes him as saying.
Araghchi says there is a “project and plan to create a distorted atmosphere against Iran” and that the Bosnia case was part of it. “We are in contact with the government of Bosnia to resolve the misunderstanding that has arisen,” he says.
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