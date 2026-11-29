Tau is the founder and honorary president of Jerusalem’s Har Hamor Yeshiva, a flagship hardline Religious Zionist institution, and the spiritual leader of the anti-LGBTQ Noam LeYisrael party.
Tau was questioned by police in March 2023, then released on bail. He has denied the allegations against him.
Police transferred the case to the State Attorney’s Office in July 2023. It was soon turned back over to law enforcement for further investigation, following new information pointing to his guilt.
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However, investigators struggled to collect testimony.
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