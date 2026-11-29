Prosecutors have closed the rape case opened in 2022 against Rabbi Zvi Tau, the arch-conservative rabbi’s attorney, Adi Carmeli, said on Sunday.

A letter sent to Carmeli from the Central District Attorney’s Office said that after prosecutors reviewed the case, they “decided to close it without filing an indictment.”

The letter reportedly did not give a reason for the decision, but said plaintiffs can appeal it within 60 days of an official police notice that the case is closed.

The rabbi, 88, has been accused by multiple women of sexual abuse and rape dating back decades. Two went public with the allegations, one of whom was a minor at the time of the alleged crime.

Many prominent rabbis called for Tau to be investigated, while others stood by him, dismissing the allegations as rumors and gossip.

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Tau is the founder and honorary president of Jerusalem’s Har Hamor Yeshiva, a flagship hardline Religious Zionist institution, and the spiritual leader of the anti-LGBTQ Noam LeYisrael party.

Tau was questioned by police in March 2023, then released on bail. He has denied the allegations against him.

Police transferred the case to the State Attorney’s Office in July 2023. It was soon turned back over to law enforcement for further investigation, following new information pointing to his guilt.

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However, investigators struggled to collect testimony.