The war in Yemen could end “tomorrow” if the Iran-aligned Houthis agree to a UN-backed peace plan, but the Saudi-led coalition will sustain military pressure for as long as needed to bring them to the negotiating table, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki says.

Maliki says Riyadh has drawn a “red line” around the Yemeni government’s interim capital Aden, warning that the coalition will do “whatever it takes” to protect the port city as Houthi fighters push within striking distance.

The escalating conflict has re-emerged as the fiercest front in the wider Iran war, killing thousands and displacing hundreds of thousands of people in Yemen while Saudi Arabia faces weekly attacks on landmarks including office tower blocks in Riyadh.

Houthi strikes against civilian and economic targets, alongside disruptions to international shipping in the Red Sea, threaten the kingdom’s push to attract foreign investment and successfully host major international events, such as World Expo 2030.