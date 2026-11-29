After eight Western countries, including the UK and France, criticized the Palestinian Authority for postponing legislative and presidential elections, the PA insists it is committed to elections and strengthening Palestinian democracy, while blaming Israel for the delay.

“The decision to reschedule the elections for next September was not a retreat from this commitment,” it says in a statement, “but rather a result of the exceptional circumstances our people are experiencing and the continuing obstacles imposed by Israel, the occupying power, which prevent the holding of free, fair, and inclusive elections throughout the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.”

It also blames Israel for not implementing the next phases of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.

The PA legislative election was originally scheduled to be held yesterday.

The PA promises it will hold both elections — legislative and presidential — in September 2027, and says it is willing to move them up if “the necessary conditions are established and the obstacles preventing them are removed.”

It says it is willing to work with a proposed European Union mission of election experts to help prepare for the elections and remove the “obstacles” it says Israel has placed in the way.

“We call on the countries that signed the statement and the European Union to work with us to remove these obstacles,” says the PA. “We are not asking for ideal conditions for holding the elections, but rather for the minimum conditions and guarantees needed to ensure free, fair, and inclusive elections in which all our people can exercise their democratic right freely and safely.”