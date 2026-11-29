Yashar faction leader MK Roy Folkman asks the faction leaders of B’Yachad, Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats, as well as the Arab-majority Ra’am and Joint List parties, to ensure the full attendance of their lawmakers through next Monday, December 7, amid ongoing efforts by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot to form a government.

“I ask that you ensure there are no vote-pairing arrangements or trips abroad through next Monday, inclusive. We are making special preparations for the coming week,” Folkman writes in a letter to the faction leaders, referring to the parliamentary practice whereby lawmakers on opposing sides agree to sit out votes to offset each other’s absences.

Folkman does not elaborate on what those “special preparations” entail, though the request lends credence to reports that Yashar is preparing for the possibility of calling a vote to swear in a new government in the coming days.

The request comes as Eisenkot holds talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv over the formation of a possible unity government, while Yashar’s negotiating team simultaneously meets with representatives of Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party.