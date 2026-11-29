The security briefing between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot has ended at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, with talks on a potential unity government apparently now underway, Hebrew-language media reports.

According to the reports, one of Netanyahu’s closest confidants, former strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer, joined the meeting at the conclusion of the defense update.

It is unclear who else is in the room.

B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett, who has been pushing for a unity government, has reportedly been holding direct talks with Dermer in recent days.