Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot are beginning their meeting at the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, where they are to receive a security update before holding negotiations on the potential formation of a unity government, Yashar says in a statement.

The party also adds that a simultaneous meeting is taking place between Yashar and Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad.

Bennett, who has been the sole party leader in Eisenkot’s bloc to push for a unity government with Likud, is not expected to attend the Yashar-Likud meeting, which comes after Netanyahu announced yesterday that he was willing to serve second as premier in a rotation agreement with Eisenkot, prompting the latter to give Likud 24 hours to reach a coalition agreement.

According to Hebrew media reports, Netanyahu is demanding to remain prime minister for an unspecified period before the rotation agreement takes effect in order to oversee a potential security incident involving Iran — a condition Eisenkot has reportedly rejected outright.