Eisenkot, Netanyahu begin meeting at IDF HQ amid efforts for potential unity government; Yashar meeting separately with B’Yachad
Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot are beginning their meeting at the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, where they are to receive a security update before holding negotiations on the potential formation of a unity government, Yashar says in a statement.
The party also adds that a simultaneous meeting is taking place between Yashar and Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad.
Bennett, who has been the sole party leader in Eisenkot’s bloc to push for a unity government with Likud, is not expected to attend the Yashar-Likud meeting, which comes after Netanyahu announced yesterday that he was willing to serve second as premier in a rotation agreement with Eisenkot, prompting the latter to give Likud 24 hours to reach a coalition agreement.
According to Hebrew media reports, Netanyahu is demanding to remain prime minister for an unspecified period before the rotation agreement takes effect in order to oversee a potential security incident involving Iran — a condition Eisenkot has reportedly rejected outright.
The Times of Israel Community.