Pakistan’s military announces that it will send troops to help strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defenses following attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

In a statement, it says the troops would carry out their duties within Saudi territory under existing defense cooperation arrangements.

The military does not disclose the number of soldiers, their specific assignments, the duration of the deployment, or when the troops are set to land in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, a major US ally in the region, has been facing mounting pressure after the Iran war erupted in February following US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

The rare announcement came two days after Pakistani, Turkish, and Saudi defense and military officials met in Islamabad and reaffirmed their support for Riyadh under a trilateral agreement that treats an attack on one member as an attack on all.

The three countries also backed diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement on Aug. 7, declaring that an attack on one member would be treated as an attack on all three. The countries have described the pact as defensive and said it is not directed against any particular state.

Islamabad has repeatedly said that the trilateral defense pact is not directed against any country, including neighboring Iran.

Today’s statement reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to protecting Islam’s two holiest mosques, in the Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina. It says the deployment of troops will strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defensive capabilities amid “emerging security concerns.”