After the corruption case against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suffered a blow last week, President Isaac Herzog again invites the sides to his residence to hold discussions “with the aim of reaching agreements and ending the trial.”

“The president expresses his full confidence in Israel’s judges at all levels and believes that the panel of judges sitting in judgment should be listened to,” his office says in a statement. “Therefore, the president proposes holding substantive and in-depth dialogue, with an open heart and a willing spirit, in order to reach agreements.”

The President’s Residence stresses that when he proposed talks earlier this year, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miata publicly agreed, while Netanyahu’s side didn’t respond.

The judges in the premier’s trial last week indicated there was little chance of a conviction in the most serious of the three cases against him, urging that it should be dropped, while suggesting there was likely no crime at all in a second case.