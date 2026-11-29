Mike Love, a founding member of the Beach Boys who co-wrote and sang lead on such classics as “Surfin’ USA” and “California Girls,” and was the group’s longtime frontman on stage, has died. He was 85.
Love, who had called off numerous Beach Boys shows this year, died yesterday, his publicist Katie Altman says in a statement. No cause of death is given.
“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” Altman says. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”
The preppy, blond-haired Love helped start the Beach Boys in the early 1960s along with his cousins and fellow California suburbanites, the Wilson brothers: Brian, Carl and Dennis. Within a few years, joined by family friend Al Jardine, they would rise from rehearsing in the Wilsons’ garage to international fame as harmonizers of surfing, cars and girls. They had more than a dozen top 20 songs between 1963 and 1966, and topped the charts with “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda” and “Good Vibrations.” Worldwide record sales topped 100 million copies.
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