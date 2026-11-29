Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 29, 2026
Reports: Settlers torch vehicles in southern West Bank, no injuries
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set several vehicles on fire in the village of Surif, in the Hebron area.
There are no reports of injuries.
عاجل| مسـ.tـوطنون يحرقون مركبات المواطنين خلال هجومهم بلدة صوريف شمال مدينة الخليل. pic.twitter.com/TLLtaorZwc
— فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) November 29, 2026
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