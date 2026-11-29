Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set several vehicles on fire in the village of Surif, in the Hebron area.

There are no reports of injuries.

عاجل| مسـ.tـوطنون يحرقون مركبات المواطنين خلال هجومهم بلدة صوريف شمال مدينة الخليل. pic.twitter.com/TLLtaorZwc — فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) November 29, 2026