Iran used SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet services in attacks on US forces after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, the Washington Post said in a report on Saturday, citing sources.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became enraged upon learning of two unauthorized uses of Starlink that his team concluded were related to Iran’s efforts against US forces, the report said, citing two people familiar with internal company discussions.

Musk also was informed that the US military flew one-way drones on the militarized version of Starlink, called Starshield, but on a cheaper plan meant for ground operations, one of the people told the Post.

SpaceX and the Iranian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’s requests for comment.

A classified report to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the Iranian military’s use of Starlink, according to the Post.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The US Defense Department said in a statement to Reuters that it “is not aware of the report to the [office of the defense secretary] pertaining to this subject.”

The use of Starlink in regions of geopolitical conflict, its control by the US government as well as its illicit use by sanctioned entities have drawn scrutiny amid the wars in Ukraine and in Iran.

Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran but Musk has previously said the service is active there.

Advertisement

Iranian authorities have cut public access to the internet during periods of unrest, including during deadly nationwide protests in January, after which the US government smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Iranian government has maintained tight control of internet access since the United States and Israel began the current conflict with Iran at the end of February.

Starlink uses thousands of low-orbit satellites to provide mobile internet connection.

SpaceX, which operates Starlink, increased restrictions to prevent unapproved use of the network, including tighter oversight by resellers on their customers.

According to the report, earlier in the year Musk also took action after Ukraine asked him to prevent Russia from using Starlink to operate its attack drones.

However, disrupting the Starlink service in Iran carries the downside of impacting communications for dissidents, experts tell the newspaper.

During his speech to the UN in September, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held up an image of a Starlink internet terminal. He said the system allows Iran’s people to exercise freedom of thought and speech, and told the General Assembly president that he would leave the device for the Iranian delegation, so that when they “inevitably defect,” they can tell their story on social media.