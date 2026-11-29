Millions of Spaniards are set to vote in a national election dominated by concerns over housing affordability and which could provide an opening for the far right to enter the national government for the first time in Spain’s post-dictatorship democracy.

The election is widely seen as a referendum on incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The leader of the left-wing Socialist party has governed Spain for eight years through numerous crises, but also a period of economic growth that, for many voters, has been eclipsed by cost-of-living concerns.

No issue has galvanized Spaniards in recent years quite like access to affordable housing. Soaring home and rental costs in cities and tourism hot spots have caused widespread discontent, especially among the young.

Last month, Sánchez announced an early election for Nov. 29, after right-wing parties in parliament voted down measures that his left-wing government introduced to alleviate housing pressures.

Sánchez, a Madrid native and former economics professor, has become a hero to the global left for his government’s opposition to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which he said amounted to a genocide, denied by Israel, and his resistance to US President Donald Trump. He has roundly criticized the US and Israel over the Iran war, and was one of Western Europe’s first major leaders to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.

Sánchez’s main rival, opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo of the conservative Popular Party, or PP, has excoriated Sánchez’s record, promising voters more stability and better governance. If elected, he is expected to mend bridges with the United States and Israel.

It’s widely expected that Feijóo would attempt to form a coalition with the far-right Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal, who has campaigned almost entirely on an immigration crackdown.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.