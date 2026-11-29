Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 29, 2026
Iran says US drone struck fishing boat in Hormuz; 1 person missing
Iran said a US drone struck a fishing boat carrying three people in the Strait of Hormuz, state media reports.
Rescuers are searching for the boat’s owner after it was struck off Sirik County in southern Iran, state media says, quoting the Iranian military.
Two people traveling on the boat have been found and taken to hospital, it says.
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