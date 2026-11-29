The meeting between MK Gadi Eisenkot and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will begin with a security update and will be held at the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv rather than in Herzliya as originally proposed, Eisenkot’s Yashar says in a statement.

Yesterday, Netanyahu said that he was willing to go second as premier in a rotation agreement for a unity government led first by Eisenkot, apparently offering a significant concession and appearing to drive cracks in the bloc of parties aiming to establish a new government without Netanyahu’s Likud.

Eisenkot responded by giving Netanyahu and his Likud party 24 hours to reach an agreement, and invited the prime minister to start direct talks in Herzliya.

According to the Ynet news site, Netanyahu has added unstated conditions to his rotation announcement, and is demanding to first stay prime minister for a undefined period of time to oversee a potential “security incident” in the near future with Iran.

Only after that would he reportedly allow the rotation agreement to go into effect. Ynet says Eisenkot has completely rejected any such condition.