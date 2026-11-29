Israel’s security establishment has recorded a sharp rise of 42 percent in settler “nationalistic crime” in the West Bank so far in 2026 compared to all of last year, with such offenses classified by security bodies as terrorism.

The attacks, which occur on a near-daily basis, largely go unchecked. Prosecutions of Jewish extremists are rare, and convictions are even rarer.

Critics have accused the outgoing government, described as the most hardline in Israel’s history, of at the very least, shrugging off the attacks. Yashar leader MK Gadi Eisenkot, who is tasked with forming a government, has decried the violence as “Jewish terror.”

According to the data, around 1,200 settler attacks were recorded up until November 2026, the highest number in at least five years.

Throughout 2025, the IDF and Shin Bet recorded 867 incidents of “nationalistic crime.” During 2024, 682 incidents were recorded; in 2023, 1,045 incidents; and in 2022, some 1,050 incidents.

In terms of casualties from the Israeli attacks, this year’s data shows that seven Palestinians were killed and 260 were wounded in such incidents, compared to four killed and some 200 wounded in 2025, and six killed and 149 wounded in 2024,

The data was first published by the Walla news site on Tuesday and has been confirmed by security sources, though the numbers are not final as the year has not yet ended.