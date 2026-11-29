United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Saturday he was “shocked and saddened” by the killing of two Doctors Without Borders (MSF) staff at a clinic in Gaza by the Israeli military, which said the pair were both terror operatives employed as security guards at the site.

The strike on Friday night drew swift condemnation from the head of the UN’s World Health Organization. MSF said it was “devastated” by the killings of the men, who it confirmed were working as watchmen at the clinic, and denounced “a direct hit” on the organization.

“Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military,” it wrote on X.

Guterres “stands in solidarity with MSF” and “reiterates that all parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the obligation to protect hospitals, clinics, medical personnel, and humanitarian workers,” the United Nations said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces identified the men as terror operative Ahmed Sufyan Mohammed Ali Abu Hasira and Hamas artillery cell commander Muath Yousef Ali Subh.

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“While also serving as terrorists, the two worked as security guards at a clinic operated by Doctors Without Borders,” it said in a statement.

“This is another example of the Hamas terror organization embedding itself within international organizations,” the military said and noted that, contrary to some claims, the strike had not targeted a hospital and no damage was caused to medical infrastructure in the area.

The Palestinian ambassador to France, Hala Abou Hassira, said her 25-year-old cousin was one of the men killed, calling him “the kindest of us all.”

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“Neither humanitarian facilities, nor clinics, nor their staff are spared Israeli barbarity,” she wrote on X.

On Saturday, AFP footage showed distraught mourners weeping over the body of Abu Hasira, stroking and kissing his face before carrying him through the streets for the funeral procession.

“He was an unarmed civilian with no affiliation to any political faction or military organization in the Gaza Strip. He was targeted while performing his work,” one of his relatives, also called Ahmad Abu Hasira, told AFP.

“We call upon the international community to take action to put an end to this ongoing criminality, the daily killings and the bloodshed,” he added.

MSF says two of its watchmen were killed. Palestinian outlets named Muath Soboh as one of them. The IDF says he served in Hamas’s military apparatus. A 2022 Al Jazeera photo shows someone with the same name in front of a poster that bears the Qassam (Hamas) emblem. Also, I… https://t.co/5H5UQK5EK5 pic.twitter.com/8csHYJDHbC Advertisement — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 28, 2026

‘Outrageous and unacceptable’

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was quick to slam the strike.

“Attacks on health facilities, health workers and humanitarian personnel in Gaza are outrageous and unacceptable,” he posted on X. “These attacks MUST STOP.”

MSF said the strike brought the number of its workers killed in Gaza to 17. It has repeatedly denied that it employs members of terror groups, despite evidence to the contrary.

The group would “never knowingly employ people engaging in military activity” and has rigorous recruitment procedures, it said.

The Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, with the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

The ensuing war between Israel and Hamas has killed over 74,200 people in Gaza, including more than 1,600 since an October 2025 ceasefire, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave, although the toll does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

The Israeli military believes that Hamas’s overall toll is largely accurate, with IDF officials estimating that two to three civilians were killed for every dead terror operative.

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The IDF says it has killed over 24,000 combatants in Gaza and another 1,600 terrorists inside Israel during the October 7 onslaught.

Israel has said it seeks to minimize civilian fatalities and stresses that Hamas uses Gaza’s civilians as human shields, fighting from civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools, and mosques.