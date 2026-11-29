A bunch of balloons carrying a package of suspected drugs that floated over the Egyptian border was located inside Ramon Airbase in southern Israel last night, according to the military.

Ramon Airbase, home to F-16 fighter jets squadrons, is located some 20 kilometers from the border with Egypt.

The military says the circumstances of the incident are under further investigation.

There have been frequent attempts to bring weapons, and sometimes drugs, over the Egyptian and Jordanian borders using drones in recent years. In recent months, such attempts using balloons have increased.