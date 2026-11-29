Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyers agree to enter dialogue under the mediation of President Isaac Herzog to potentially bring an end to his nearly seven-year-long trial, after the judges in the trial indicated last week that there were deep problems with two of the three cases against Netanyahu.

“In light of what the judges said, there is no doubt that the trial must be ended as quickly as possible, and therefore we will come to a meeting at the President’s Residence,” say the lawyers.

Earlier this morning, Herzog invited the attorney general and Netanyahu’s defense team to enter into dialogue under the auspices of his office “in order to arrive at agreements and end the trial.”

Although it now appears unlikely that the Jerusalem District Court will convict Netanyahu in Cases 2000 and 4000, the judges did not make any such indications about Case 1000, the illicit gifts affair, meaning that some form of plea bargain between Netanyahu and prosecutors would be needed to end the trial early, without a final ruling.