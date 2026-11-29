Spanish television airs footage of a reporter being attacked by a settler in the West Bank city of Jericho earlier this month.

The video shows Laura de Chiclana Benjumeda being violently shoved by a man. The footage does not show what happened immediately before the reporter was attacked.

IDF troops standing nearby do not appear to intervene.

According to the Ynet news site, the incident happened in the aftermath of a deadly clash between settlers and Palestinians in the Ein al-Duyuk al-Tahta neighborhood on the outskirts of Jericho, in which 62-year-old Fada Fheidat was shot dead.

The Palestinian woman was killed some 400 meters from an area where settlers purchased homes about two weeks ago.

Un grupo de colonos judíos agrede a la reportera @Laura_chiclana : la agresión ha ocurrido cuando trabajaba en un reportaje sobre la violencia contra los palestinos en la Cisjordania ocupada pic.twitter.com/MoG7jmOvBL — Informativos Telecinco (@informativost5) November 28, 2026