A competition claiming to be the first-ever Arab-Jewish tennis tournament was held in Haifa yesterday, under the auspices of the Israel Tennis Association.

The tournament included men’s, women’s and mixed doubles matches, with the rule that every pair must include one Arab and one Jewish player. Participants included 48 players from around the country, including amateurs, ranked juniors and professional coaches.

The tournament, and its $4,500 prize fund, was organized by the Freddie Krivine Initiative, named in honor of a British immigrant who served as the president of the Israel Tennis Association in the 1990s.

“Too much attention is focused on division,” says Jane Krivine, Freddie’s daughter and a founder of the initiative. “On our courts, Arabs and Jews play together, make friends and demonstrate that partnership is the only way forward.”