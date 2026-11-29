A man on Friday broke into the Bnei Brak home of one of the rabbinic leaders of Ashkenazi Haredi party United Torah Judaism.

Sources close to Rabbi Dov Lando, 96, are cited in Haredi media saying the man wielded a club, approached the rabbi and spoke in praise of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Students who were at the house fended off the man and removed him from the premises, the sources say.

הערינג: מזעזע: אדם הגיע בערב שבת עם אלה לביתו בבני ברק של מרן הרב דב לנדו – והשמיע קריאות נגד ממשלה עם גוש השינוי. pic.twitter.com/3eByds7UV5 — הערינג (@NewsHerring) November 28, 2026

Police say they arrested a suspect in his 50s overnight and will bring him before a court today to ask that he be kept in custody.

Lando is one of the two rabbinic leaders of UTJ’s non-Hasidic faction Degel HaTorah. He and his counterpart Rabbi Moshe Hirsch last week reportedly greenlit coalition talks with Netanyahu’s lead challenger, Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot.