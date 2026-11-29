Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 29, 2026
2 said injured in Gaza City strike; no comment from IDF
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media reports two injured in an Israeli strike targeting a man riding a bicycle in Gaza City this morning.
The reports say the two wounded were taken to Shifa Hospital in the city, and one is listed in critical condition.
The IDF has not yet commented on the strike.
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