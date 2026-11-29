Five ophthalmologists from Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa traveled last week to Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, where they performed 215 humanitarian cataract surgeries in five days with zero complications, alongside treatments for corneal diseases and glaucoma.

Dr. Shadi Safuri, Dr. Modi Naftali, Dr. Shmuel Graffi, and Dr. Wasim Nasser, led by Prof. Eytan Blumenthal, director of Rambam’s ophthalmology department, worked with local staff at the San Felipe General Hospital, the only public hospital in Honduras where eye surgeries of all kinds are performed. In 2026, three Israeli medical delegations performed more than 400 surgical procedures in the field of ophthalmology.

The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), MASHAV (Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), and the Israeli Embassy in Honduras sponsored the delegations.