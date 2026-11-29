An expert delegation from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) arrives in Jerusalem to begin a four-day examination of Israel’s first Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) submitted in spring 2025.

The delegation consists of representatives from Romania, Argentina, Belarus, Moldova, Cyprus, Ghana, and Kenya. Delegates will meet with multiple government ministries and present their main initial findings on Wednesday.

The transparency report is a progress report that all signatories to the 2015 Paris accord have to submit every two years to the UNFCCC.

Israel will have to show progress on meeting its targets of cutting global warming emissions by 27 percent by 2030 and by 85% by 2050, compared to a 2015 baseline. It will also have to show what it has done to prepare for and adapt to climate change.

Israel submitted its first transparency report in April 2025, after the December 31, 2024, deadline. The second BTR reports are due by December 31.

The 2015 Paris Agreement is an international treaty to limit global warming to well below 2°C (3.6°F) above pre-industrial levels, and preferably 1.5°C (2.7°F).

Under existing national policies, and following both the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and the failure of the COP31 international climate conference in Turkey to deal with fossil fuels, the world remains on track for roughly 2.6°C to 2.8°C (4.7°F to 5°F) of warming by the end of the century, according to the UN.