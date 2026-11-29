Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 29, 2026
Houthis threaten Saudi ports after evacuation warning for Yemeni port
Yemen’s Houthis threaten to attack Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports, including Jeddah, after the Saudi-led coalition issued an evacuation warning for the Yemeni port of Ras Isa.
“The armed forces announce that the port of Jeddah and all enemy Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast will be targeted by our forces,” military spokesman Yahya Saree posts on X, urging their immediate evacuation.
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