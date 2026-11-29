Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 29, 2026
Eisenkot-Netanyahu meeting on potential unity government ends after some 2 hours
Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.
The meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot at the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv has ended after some two hours, according to Hebrew media reports.
There is no immediate word on the outcome of the talks.
Last night, Netanyahu announced that he was willing to serve second as premier in a rotation agreement with Eisenkot, whereupon the latter gave Likud 24 hours to reach a coalition agreement.
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