Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman announce that they are willing to “hold a dialogue” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense attorneys regarding his ongoing trial on corruption charges.

Their statement follows an announcement by the prime minister’s lawyers that they were willing to enter discussions under the mediation of President Isaac Herzog to potentially bring an end to Netanyahu’s nearly seven-year-long trial, after the judges in the trial indicated last week that they believed there were deep problems with two of the three cases against Netanyahu.

Baharav-Miara and Aisman’s statement said such discussions could take place as soon as the prosecution finishes evaluating the comments the judges made last week in court.