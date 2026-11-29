Prosecutors closed rape case against prominent hardline Rabbi Tau, attorney says
Prosecutors have closed the rape case opened in 2022 against Rabbi Zvi Tau, according to the hardline rabbi’s attorney Adi Carmeli.
A letter sent to Carmeli from the Central District Attorney’s Office and quoted in Hebrew media says that after prosecutors reviewed the case they “decided to close it without filing an indictment.”
The letter reportedly does not give a reason for the decision, but says plaintiffs can appeal the decision within 60 days of an official police notice that the case is closed.
At least two women had accused Tau in 2022 of sexually assaulting them decades earlier, when one of the women was a minor.
Tau, 88, is the founder and honorary president of Jerusalem’s Har Hamor Yeshiva, a flagship hardline Religious Zionist institution, and is the spiritual leader of the anti-LGBTQ Noam LeYisrael party.
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The Times of Israel Community.