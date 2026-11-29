Two oil tankers struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy said in a statement, according to Tasnim news agency.

One tanker, carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, struck a mine north of Oman’s port of Khasab, while the second hit a mine in the eastern part of the strait while exiting the waterway, the statement adds.

There is no information given on the condition of the crews, or the flags flown by the tankers.