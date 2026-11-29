United Torah Judaism leader Yaakov Asher and MKs Yitzhak Pindrus, Yitzhak Goldknopf and Meir Porush have concluded a meeting with their attorney, Boaz Ben Tzur, who is helping them draft legislation exempting ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students from military service that can withstand scrutiny by the High Court of Justice, according to Hebrew media reports.

The meeting comes amid ongoing negotiations over UTJ’s potential participation in a government led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement last night that he is willing to serve second in a rotation agreement with Eisenkot, possibly at B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett’s behest, appears to have complicated efforts to finalize an agreement between Yashar and the ultra-Orthodox UTJ, the latter of which is reportedly divided over which government to support, though UTJ’s meeting today could suggest the ultra-Orthodox party is continuing to pursue a possible deal with Eisenkot.