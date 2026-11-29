Negotiations between Yashar and B’Yachad have been underway for more than three hours, with representatives of both B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid faction participating.

Sources close to Bennett report significant progress in the talks but say he is insisting on seeing a framework for Haredi military conscription before potentially signing a final coalition agreement with Yashar.

The issue of Haredi military conscription remains a key obstacle to the formation of such a government, with Bennett opposing blanket draft exemptions for yeshiva students and apparently resisting the inclusion of the ultra-Orthodox parties in the prospective coalition as a result.

Bennett is the only party leader in Eisenkot’s bloc to have pushed for a unity government with Likud.