Three Hamas operatives who were advancing attacks were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip over the weekend, the military and Shin Bet announce.

The strike in the Rafah area on Friday killed Osama al-Mashoukhi, Ismail Abu Jazar, and Imad Abu Jazar.

According to the IDF, Mashoukhi and Ismail Abu Jazar were members of Hamas’s naval force, and Imad Abu Jazar was an operative in the terror group’s military wing.

“The terrorists advanced terror plots against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and worked to rebuild the capabilities of the Hamas terror group, in violation of the ceasefire,” the military says, adding that they were killed to “eliminate the threat they posed.”

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, Israel is permitted to take military action against operatives posing a threat to troops or readying an attack on Israel.