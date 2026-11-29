IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned in remarks published Sunday that a string of settler attacks in the West Bank was “developing characteristics of a breakdown of state governance,” in a reflection of the military’s inability to quell the violence or bring the perpetrators under control.

The IDF chief made the comments on Friday, during an assessment of an incident in the West Bank village of Jalud. Israeli settlers had demolished a home in the Palestinian village overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, after its occupants were driven out over the summer under threat of violence.

Zamir also instructed the military to dismiss any soldiers found to have been involved in any incidents of settler violence.

The publication of his remarks came after several incidents of settler violence invited scrutiny over the weekend, including an attack on Palestinian and Israeli electrical workers who were carrying out maintenance work in the Ramallah-area village of al-Mughayyir.

At least three soldiers were detained over the weekend for their involvement in the attacks, including one who took part in the attack on electrical workers.

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In a follow-up meeting on Sunday, the IDF said Zamir had taken steps to approve directives and finalize policy for handling soldiers involved in “illegal nationalist activity.”

Zamir, according to remarks provided by the army, made a note of “the IDF’s determined fighting against terror organizations and efforts to strengthen the defense of [Israeli] communities.”

However, he said, “nationalist crime and the severe, organized violence perpetrated by extremist elements in Judea and Samaria (the biblical name for the West Bank) are developing characteristics of a breakdown in state governance.”

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“These incidents pose a security threat, harm the communities, and could lead to a dangerous escalation, the killing of innocent people, and harm to security forces.”

Turning to the involvement of soldiers in acts of violence against Palestinians, Zamir stressed that “any involvement” by military personnel, “particularly the illegal use of weapons, constitutes a violation of military orders and will be dealt with with the utmost severity.”

“Any soldier involved in such incidents will be immediately suspended from combat duties and have their weapon confiscated until the incident has been examined,” he said. “Depending on the findings of the inquiry, they will face trial, and the possibility of immediately discharging them from IDF service will also be considered.”

Two off-duty soldiers were arrested on Saturday over an attack in the Palestinian village of at-Tuwani, in the southern West Bank. The two soldiers, accompanied by a third suspect, entered the village and opened fire on residents, injuring one man.

The third off-duty soldier arrested over the weekend was one of the 13 suspects detained over the attack on electrical workers.

In a hearing on Sunday, a court extended the remand of nine of the 13 suspects until Wednesday. Another suspect was ordered to remain in custody until Monday. The other three were released at the initiative of police on bail and under restrictive conditions.

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Israel’s security establishment has recorded a sharp rise of 42 percent in settler “nationalistic crime” in the West Bank so far in 2026 compared to all of last year, with such offenses classified by security bodies as terrorism.

The attacks, which occur on a near-daily basis, largely go unchecked. Prosecutions of Jewish extremists are rare, and convictions are even rarer.

Critics have accused the outgoing government, described as the most hardline in Israel’s history, of, at the very least, shrugging off the attacks. Yashar leader MK Gadi Eisenkot, who is tasked with forming a government, has decried the violence as “Jewish terror.”

According to new data released Sunday, around 1,200 settler attacks were recorded up until November 2026, the highest number in at least five years.

Throughout 2025, the IDF and Shin Bet recorded 867 incidents of “nationalistic crime.” During 2024, 682 incidents were recorded; in 2023, 1,045 incidents; and in 2022, some 1,050 incidents.

This year’s data shows that seven Palestinians were killed and 260 were wounded in such incidents, compared to four killed and some 200 wounded in 2025, and six killed and 149 wounded in 2024.

The data was first published by the Walla news site on Tuesday and has been confirmed by security sources, though the numbers are not final as the year has not yet ended.

American ‘anti-Israel’ activist, 76, set to be deported

Even as Israel has failed to crack down on settler violence, it has kept up a steady stream of deportations of foreign nationals, who travel to the West Bank in support of Palestinians.

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On Sunday, the police and the organization Unarmed Civilian Protection in Palestine said Israel was set to deport the group’s founder, a 76-year-old US citizen who was arrested in the northern West Bank on Friday.

Mel Duncan of St. Paul, Minnesota, was returning from the Jordan Valley to Tel Aviv with a group of Israeli and other pro-Palestinian activists when he was arrested.

UCPiP, which says it “protects civilians facing violence in the West Bank through trained presence, documentation and global solidarity,” said officers boarded the bus and arrested Duncan on the orders of a civilian security coordinator from a Jericho-area Jewish settlement.

The organization shared a picture of officers checking documents on the bus and said Duncan was the only passenger taken into custody. He was held at the police station in the central West Bank’s Ma’ale Adumim settlement, according to UCPiP.

???? URGENT ACTION ALERT: UCPiP Co-Founder Mel Duncan Detained by Israeli Police 27 November 2026 Mel Duncan, co-founder of Unarmed Civilian Protection in Palestine (UCPiP), a U.S. citizen from St. Paul, Minnesota, and a longtime advocate for nonviolence and civilian protection,… pic.twitter.com/3a9A7frFAW — UCP in Palestine (@ucpinpalestine) November 27, 2026

Police confirmed that only one individual was detained, whom they described as a foreign citizen “who belongs to anti-Israel organizations,” after receiving a report about dozens of Israeli citizens who had illegally entered the West Bank’s Area A, where the Palestinian Authority holds civilian and security control under the 1994 Oslo Accords.

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Israeli law prohibits Israeli nationals, but not foreign nationals, from entering Area A.

The foreign citizen who was arrested was referred to the Population and Immigration Authority for deportation subject to a hearing, police said.

According to police, the referral came after officers discovered the man “works to bring foreign citizens to Israel in order to trigger provocations,” and that on social media he has “accused Israel of genocide, atrocities and starvation in Gaza, called to boycott Israel and supported violent anti-Israel demonstrations on US campuses.”