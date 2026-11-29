Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 29, 2026
Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say they attacked Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port and two gas facilities in the kingdom’s oil-rich Eastern Province.
There is no confirmation from Saudi Arabia regarding the Houthis’ statement.
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