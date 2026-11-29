There is a feeling among some White House officials that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to “manipulate” US President Donald Trump into approving a joint US-Israel strike on Iran, or at least greenlighting an Israeli attack, a senior White House source tells The Times of Israel.

The senior official says that some in the White House believe Netanyahu is acting similarly to how he did in the lead-up to the 2025 Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, when — in their telling — he was intentionally vague in order to ensure Trump did not veto the operation.

Trump met Vice President JD Vance today at his Palm Beach golf course, which the White House says was just for a round of golf.

In addition, the White House has told CENTCOM to remain in a heightened state of readiness for an operation against Iran, but Trump still has not decided on a course of action, according to Channel 12.

Important decisions are expected to be made in the coming days, as officials return from the long Thanksgiving weekend in the US.

Meanwhile, according to Channel 12, Netanyahu continues to argue for an attack on Iran, including in his meeting with his top rival Gadi Eisenkot, who holds the mandate to form a government. Top Netanyahu aide Ron Dermer joined today’s security briefing.

According to the report, Eisenkot and his bloc are willing to join a US-led operation, but are not willing to go ahead with an operation right now if it will be a purely Israeli one.