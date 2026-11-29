Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 29, 2026
Netanyahu convenes security cabinet to talk Gaza peace plan, Iran
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his capacity as the caretaker premier, is convening his security cabinet, his office tells The Times of Israel.
The high-level forum will discuss the situation with Iran and tangible steps to move forward with US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, according to Hebrew media reports.
The meeting comes as the US-backed Board of Peace continues to call publicly for Israel to make “immediate” progress on the plan.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here