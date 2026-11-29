Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed a rotation agreement during his meeting with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot today under which the two would trade off being prime minister every year, an offer Eisenkot rejected, according to a Channel 12 news report, citing sources close to the Yashar leader. Likud denies the report.

According to the report, Netanyahu, now acting as caretaker premier, also sought to delay the start of the rotation agreement by several months due to “the security situation” regarding Iran. Eisenkot rejected the proposal, instead offering to serve as prime minister for three years, followed by one year for Netanyahu, an idea rejected by Likud.

Netanyahu has reportedly been pushing hard for renewed hostilities with Iran, despite opposition from IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior security officials who see no immediate need for renewed fighting. Netanyahu has drawn accusations that he is seeking to use a confrontation with Iran to advance his political interests, initially to delay the election and now to delay the formation of a new government headed by Eisenkot.

In a statement denying the reports, Likud says the premier “proposed that Eisenkot accelerate the negotiations and immediately assume office.” Yashar has not commented on the reports.

The competing accounts come amid the apparent collapse of unity coalition talks between Likud and Yashar. Meanwhile, Yashar is aiming to finalize coalition agreements with B’Yachad and United Torah Judaism in the coming days, and Eisenkot reportedly hopes to swear in a government by Thursday.