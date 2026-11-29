IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the recent string of settler attacks in the West Bank is “developing characteristics of a breakdown in state governance,” and instructs that any soldiers involved in such incidents be discharged.

The remarks by Zamir were made on Friday, during an assessment of an incident in the West Bank village of Jalud, during which settlers demolished a Palestinian family’s home.

The IDF says Zamir held another meeting today to approve “directives and finalize the policy” for handling soldiers who are involved in “illegal nationalist activity,” after at least three were detained over the weekend for their involvement in settler attacks.

Zamir notes the “IDF’s determined fighting against terror organizations and efforts to strengthen the defense of [Israeli] communities,” and says that “nationalist crime and the severe, organized violence perpetrated by extremist elements in Judea and Samaria [the West Bank] are developing characteristics of a breakdown in state governance,” according to remarks provided by the army.

Zamir says “these incidents pose a security threat, harm the communities, and could lead to a dangerous escalation, the killing of innocent people, and harm to security forces.”

“Any involvement by IDF soldiers in incidents of nationalist crime, particularly the illegal use of weapons, constitutes a violation of military orders and will be dealt with with the utmost severity,” Zamir says, adding that he instructed that “any soldier involved in such incidents be immediately suspended from combat duties and have their weapon confiscated until the incident has been examined.”

“Depending on the findings of the inquiry, they will face trial, and the possibility of immediately discharging them from IDF service will also be considered,” he adds.