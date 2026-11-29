Airstrikes by Myanmar’s military on two separate days killed more than 70 people, including children, and wounded dozens, opposition groups, a rescue official and media reports say.

The attacks were the latest in a series of frequent and deadly strikes targeting armed pro-democracy and ethnic groups, often resulting in civilian casualties.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, triggering widespread popular opposition. After peaceful demonstrations were put down with lethal force, many opponents of the military rule took up arms, and large parts of the country are now embroiled in conflict.

The airstrikes hit a wedding venue, schools and residential areas. More than 70 people were reported wounded in the attacks in eastern Shan state, western Rakhine state and the central Magway region.

An airstrike yesterday killed 21 civilians, including children, and wounded 30 others, Banya Khung Aung, secretary of the Interim Executive Council of Karenni state, tells The Associated Press. The council, also known as Kayah, is an interim governing body established by resistance groups.

A fighter jet dropped bombs as preparations were underway for a wedding near a school and displacement camps in Le Kyi Lone village in Shan’s Pekhon township, he says.

Two other strikes the same day hit two neighboring residential wards in Mrauk-U township in Rakhine, killing at least 24 people and wounding more than two dozen, says Wai Hun Aung, a senior rescue official on the scene. He says that the death toll could rise.

In a separate attack on the afternoon of November 26, a fighter jet, artillery and drones struck a compound housing a school and a Buddhist monastery during a religious ceremony in In Yone village in Magway’s Sinbaungwe township.

About 20 civilians, including teachers and children, as well as nine pro-democracy resistance fighters, were killed and 21 others injured, according to a statement released by the shadow National Unity Government, the main organization coordinating opposition to military rule in Myanmar.

In response to accusations of abuses, the military has often accused pro-democracy forces of terrorism and maintained that it only attacks legitimate targets.

The attacks came a week after a landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice, the top UN court, that found Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority during the 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine.