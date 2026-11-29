Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim lashes out at Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas after Abbas affirmed last night in a TV interview that he considers Hamas a terror organization.

“A Palestinian who sold his soul to the devil in pursuit of the mirage of coexistence describes his people’s resistance as terrorism,” Naim writes of Abbas on X.

“This is a complete betrayal of his nation and a betrayal of God,” Naim adds.

Abbas has said he wants his party to again join an Israeli coalition, and affirmed that Hamas is a terror organization — but avoided explicitly declaring it — in an interview with Channel 12, potentially paving the way for Ra’am to join a government led by centrist Gadi Eisenkot.