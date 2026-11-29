In a first, military prosecutors will file an indictment against a Palestinian accused of carrying out a deadly terror shooting in the West Bank in September, making him eligible for the death penalty that was instituted in Israel earlier this year.

The IDF says the Military Prosecution has informed the family of Netanel Shukrun, who was killed in the September 30 shooting attack, that it intends to indict the alleged terrorist, Qadri Samara, on a charge of intentionally causing death — the military-law equivalent of murder in the West Bank — under Section 209(A1) of the Order regarding Security Provisions.

It will be the first indictment filed under an amendment to the Security Provisions Order, introduced in May 2026, which established a mandatory death sentence by hanging for West Bank Palestinians convicted of carrying out deadly terror attacks, unless the military court imposes a life sentence under “special circumstances.”

According to the indictment, which has yet to be filed, Samara arrived by car at a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf hours before the start of the Yom Kippur holiday. Armed with an assault rifle, he opened fire on Israeli bathers at the site.

Shukrun, who was inside his car, was fatally wounded in the shooting. Shortly afterward, the combat tracker for the military’s Binyamin Regional Brigade opened fire on the gunman as he fled, wounding him, according to the IDF.

Samara later got back into his car and drove to a hospital near Ramallah, where Israeli commandos from the Duvdevan Unit located him several hours later, according to the indictment.

Samara was interrogated for two months by the Shin Bet and Israel Police, “under the close supervision of military prosecution officials,” the IDF says.

In addition to the murder charge, the indictment will include further offenses related to shooting at people at the spring and at the IDF soldier, as well as illegal possession of the weapon, according to the military.

The Military Prosecution is seeking to keep Samara in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings.

The IDF says the Military Advocate General’s Corps is “accompanying the Shukrun family, maintaining regular contact with them, and providing them with all the rights to which they are entitled under the law.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz hails the move, saying, “This is the appropriate punishment for the despicable terrorist and a measure of justice for the Shukrun family.”