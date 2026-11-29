United Torah Judaism’s attorney Boaz Ben Tzur is meeting for the first time with the coalition negotiating team of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party in Herzliya, according to i24 News, as Eisenkot’s efforts to form a government appear to be gaining momentum following the apparent collapse of unity talks with Likud.

While Yashar and UTJ have been engaged in informal talks for several weeks over the ultra-Orthodox party’s potential participation in an Eisenkot-led government, the meeting appears to mark the first publicly reported formal negotiations between the two parties.

Ben Tzur, who is helping formulate legislation exempting ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students from military service that can withstand scrutiny by the High Court of Justice, a key UTJ demand, met today with UTJ leader Yaakov Asher and MKs Yitzhak Pindrus, Yitzhak Goldknopf and Meir Porush to outline the party’s positions ahead of negotiations with Yashar.

UTJ appears to be internally divided over whether to support an Eisenkot-led government, with party leader Asher and Goldknopf, who heads another faction of the party, reportedly in favor. But Porush and Eliakim Stark, both from Goldknopf’s Agudat Yisrael faction, are reportedly opposed and favor maintaining the party’s longstanding alliance with Netanyahu.

Ultimately, however, the decision will rest with the party’s rabbinic leadership, including rabbis Dov Lando and Moshe Hillel Hirsch, the latter of whom returned to Israel from New York on Friday.